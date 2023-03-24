Search icon
Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras

The goddess Kushmanda is known for wiping out darkness to spread light. Devotees worship her to get good health in life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

All devotees of Maa Durga are celebrating the nine auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri. Today is the fourth day and it is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda who is believed to be full of energy. The name Kushmanda comes from three words – ‘Ku’, ‘Ushma’ and ‘Anda’. Ku means little, Ushma means warmth and Anda means egg. So, Kushmanda stands for someone who created the universe like a small cosmic egg.

The goddess is known for wiping out darkness to spread light. Devotees worship her to get good health in life.

As per belief, worshipping Kushmanda helps one in decision-making and also enhances intellect level. Devotees of Kushmanda gain good vision and mental strength.

As per mythological stories, Maa Kushmanda gave light, life and created the universe. This avatar of Maa Durga resides in the core of the Sun and hence is the cause of light.

Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha is starting on March 24 at 03:29 PM and will end on March 25 at 02:53 PM. Very auspicious yoga i.e. Ravi yoga is being formed on this day. On the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, Ravi Yoga will be from 06.15 am to 11.49 am. According to religious beliefs, worshiping Maa Kushmanda during this period gives special results.

Know the Puja Vidhi to worship Maa Kushmanda 

To worship Maa Kushmanda, you should start by worshipping Lord Ganesha by praying for the strength to complete all Navratri-vrat with all dedication. You should offer various shringar items to Maa Kushmanda’s idol. These include, sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins etc.

In the form of prasad, you should offer malpuas, halwa or curd, which you can later give to the priests of a Durga temple.

Chant these Mantras to worship Maa Kushmanda

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥
Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।
दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥
Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।
Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

 

