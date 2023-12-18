Burn calories without leaving your desk: Try these 10 simple exercises

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this popular actress in the '90s, her career was ruined after their photos went viral

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Bill to amend some provisions of TRAI Act introduced in Lok Sabha

COVID-19 surge in India: Karnataka on alert as cases rise in Kerala, mask advisory issued for senior citizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this popular actress in the '90s, her career was ruined after their photos went viral

Bill to amend some provisions of TRAI Act introduced in Lok Sabha

Home remedies to cure cold 

Benefits of drinking water from copper vessel

Top 10 Asian celebrities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

This star actress was born when mother was unmarried, she didn't attend superstar father's funeral, refused to mourn him

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down after Ayesha Khan questions him, says 'I will walk out if...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Burn calories without leaving your desk: Try these 10 simple exercises

Here are the 10 most effective exercises to burn calories while you are sitting at your desk for long hours.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In today's sedentary lifestyle, many people spend long hours sitting at their desks for work. This lack of physical activity can lead to weight gain and a sedentary lifestyle. However, there are several ways to burn calories even while sitting at your desk. 

Here are 10 ways to incorporate exercise into your work routine and burn calories without leaving your desk:

1. Take regular breaks: Stand up and stretch every hour to get your blood flowing and burn some calories. 

2. Desk exercises: Perform simple exercises like leg lifts, chair squats, and desk push-ups to engage your muscles and burn calories. 

3. Use an exercise ball: Replace your desk chair with an exercise ball to engage your core muscles and improve your posture while burning calories. 

4. Take the stairs: Instead of using the elevator, take the stairs whenever possible. This simple change can help you burn calories and improve your cardiovascular health. 

5. Walk during phone calls: Instead of sitting while on phone calls, walk around your office or take a stroll outside to burn calories. 

6. Use a standing desk: Standing desks are becoming increasingly popular as they allow you to burn more calories and improve your posture while working. 

7. Use resistance bands: Keep resistance bands at your desk and use them for quick workouts to engage your muscles and burn calories. 

8. Engage your core: Sit up straight and engage your core muscles throughout the day to burn calories and improve your posture. 

9. Drink water: Staying hydrated not only improves your overall health but also increases your metabolism, helping you burn more calories. 

10. Practice deep breathing: Taking deep breaths throughout the day can help increase oxygen flow to your muscles and burn calories. 

Incorporating these simple exercises and habits into your work routine can help you burn calories and improve your overall health. Remember, every little bit of movement counts, so make an effort to stay active even while sitting at your desk.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Who is Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17's new wildcard contestant, who accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating

'You will be immediately shown the door': Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE