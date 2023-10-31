Headlines

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Avail huge discounts on Irons

We all have been waiting for the moment when the floodgates for the deals and discounts on Amazon would open, and it is here now. Avail amazing discounts on irons.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Festive season is here and we all will be carrying some dresses which need ironing. The fabric of any costume would be different. Some may have heavy embroidery while some may not, but you need to carry your outfits nicely. Here are some best steam ironthat will blow your mind. Check them out quicly before the sale ends. 

Bajaj DX-6 1000W Iron

Bajaj is solding its steam Iron at an ubeliveable price that you shouldn't miss it. It is the most sturdy and popular all the time. It offers you a temperature control which will heat your fabric according to its need.

Philips 

Grab your Philips iron steam during this Amazon Great Indian Festival to get a magnificient steam iron home. Whatever good ironing you need it will provide. It has a thin soleplate that gives you a smooth ironing and on any fabric.

Orient

Orient steam iron which will properly give heat to the fabric without any damage. It ensures durability that gives a longer life to iron. 

USHA

Our next suggestion USHA lightweight steam iron of 1100W which is exclusively coming from amazon's choice. It features a good iron that will not make a rush to you. Check it out quickly with a incredible offer.

