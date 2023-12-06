A Revolution in Packed Health Drinks and Natural Plant Protein Powder

Sheer MADness Presents: Health Drinks & Natural Plant Protein Powders - Completely free of any chemical additive, preservatives, emulsifiers, colouring or flavouring, and is Rich in natural protein, omega 3, vitamin E, healthy fat and numerous other minerals.

In the realm of innovation, belief is a silent spectator, awaiting the grand performance of proof. Sheer MADness Presents: Health Drinks & Natural Plant Protein Powders - Completely free of any chemical additive, preservatives, emulsifiers, colouring or flavouring, and is Rich in natural protein, omega 3, vitamin E, healthy fat and numerous other minerals.

Chef Ashutosh Awasthi, the thought behind “Sheer MADness”- The Junoon to stay fit states: Once in a while a new technique, an old problem and a “Eureka Moment” turns into an “INNOVATION”.

No one believes you when you innovate, until and unless you prove the extraordinary dance of your ideas on the stage of reality.When Chef Awasthi said “Packed health Drinks” can be Chemical Free, people laughed, and here he stands alongside his wife Mrs Meenal Awasthi, Founder & Owner of Sheer MADness for almost the last three years now, Serving Chemical Free Nutrition, packed and delivered across India. Sheer MADness; EST:2021.

The ingredients chosen were simple, and the process was simple, it’s just the knowledge of the right ingredients in the right proportion and to be processed in the right temperature and time that is required for a balanced recipe he says.

These superfoods were used for centuries in “India that is Bharat”, although we knew these were healthy, we rarely consumed them, and instead preferred chemical additives, and preservative-laden health drinks that can cause havoc in the human system when consumed over a while.

Sheer MADness The Junoon to stay fit reintroduces the century-old Granny’s recipe of “Doodh Badam”, and “Doodh Haldi”, with added benefits of Flaxseed, Since Nuts & seeds have always played a vital role in providing humans with protein, dietary fibers, and numerous macro & micronutrients.

A Complete power-packed nutrition for all who prefer to have Natural and healthy drinks over Chemical laden health drinks, and chemical-filled protein powders that are generally available in the market.

Chef Ashutosh Awasthi, also the author of “Great Health Comes from Exercise and Nutrition” Emphasizes the importance of Exercise for overall health. A balanced diet and chemical-free nutrition are equally important but go hand in hand with Exercise. He had transformed from Fat to Fit and has helped numerous of his clients in Kolkata to transform through his expert knowledge about food and nutrition and his practical expertise on the running tracks and gym.

The idea behind chemical-free Nutrition: The hypocrisy of Vegan Protein Health drinks/ Plant Protein powders available in the market is that most of the brands have harsh lab-made chemicals in them. The ingredients list includes numerous codes, such as INS 320, BHA, INS- 471, etc. Now, these are nothing but chemical preservatives, additives, and emulsifiers (BHA is Butylated hydroxyanisole), similarly, other codes used are INS 551(Silicon dioxide), INS 471: (Glyceryl monostearate, Glyceryl monopalmitate). Although approved by regulatory bodies these have a severe effect on the human system over prolonged consumption.

The question asked is: If given a pinch of silicon dioxide (in easy words – Sand how clean that may be) twice a day, and for months and years, will anyone consume it? If not, why feed yourself and your children the same?

Yes, these chemicals could be used in some oral medicines and hence approved by regulatory bodies. Nothing wrong with that, but marketing products of daily consumption filled with these chemicals as Healthy isn’t correct, Chef Ashutosh Awasthi states.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer Connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.