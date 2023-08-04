Headlines

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

When Ratan Tata 'almost got married', former Chairman of Tata Sons reveals details about his love life

Hema Malini wishes to make comeback in movies, but on this condition: ‘Role should be…’

Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 drown, 15 people go missing on way to Kedarnath

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

5 ways to get rid of cockroaches and bugs from your kitchen

A clean and pest-free kitchen is crucial for maintaining a healthy living space. By following these five effective ways to eliminate cockroaches and bugs from your kitchen.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Having a clean and pest-free kitchen is crucial for maintaining a healthy home environment. Cockroaches and other pesky bugs can not only be a nuisance but also carry harmful pathogens that can contaminate your food and pose health risks. To ensure a hygienic kitchen, here are five effective ways to get rid of cockroaches and bugs and prevent their return.

Maintain Cleanliness:

One of the most effective ways to prevent cockroaches and bugs from infesting your kitchen is to maintain high levels of cleanliness. Regularly clean countertops, sinks, and stovetops to eliminate any food residue that might attract pests. Sweep and mop the kitchen floor frequently, paying attention to hard-to-reach areas like gaps between appliances and cabinets. Additionally, wash dirty dishes promptly and keep all food stored in airtight containers.

Eliminate Entry Points:

Sealing off potential entry points is essential to prevent pests from infiltrating your kitchen. Inspect windows, doors, and any cracks or gaps in walls or floors. Seal these openings with caulk or weatherstripping to prevent bugs from finding their way inside. It's also a good idea to use door sweeps to block the gaps under exterior doors, as this is a common entry point for many pests.

Natural Repellents:

Several natural repellents can help deter cockroaches and bugs from invading your kitchen. Peppermint oil, for instance, has a strong scent that insects dislike. Mix a few drops of peppermint oil with water and spray it around the kitchen, paying attention to potential hiding spots. You can also place bay leaves or cucumber peels in cabinets and corners, as these act as natural repellents. However, while these methods can be useful in preventing infestations, they might not be as effective in eliminating existing populations.

Traps and Baits:

Using traps and baits can help reduce the number of cockroaches and bugs in your kitchen. Sticky traps can be placed near entry points or in areas where you suspect pest activity. Cockroach bait stations, which contain insecticides, are also effective in attracting and poisoning these pests. Ensure that bait stations are placed out of reach of children and pets. Remember that traps and baits are best used in conjunction with other methods for a comprehensive approach.

Seek Professional Pest Control:

If your efforts to eliminate cockroaches and bugs from your kitchen prove ineffective, it may be time to seek help from a professional pest control service. Experienced exterminators have the knowledge and resources to identify the extent of the infestation and implement appropriate measures to eradicate the pests safely and effectively. They can also provide valuable advice on preventing future infestations.

 

 

