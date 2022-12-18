5 essential ways to stay active during winters in spite of pollution

Representational image

The winter season is generally considered to be the season of laziness. In this season, the body demands more rest from you and feels like reducing physical activity. This is the reason why the fitness of most people deteriorates during the winter season.

The constant rise in air pollution in India is a significant health concern that harms human health. Air pollution can negatively impact them (along with the heart and brain), ultimately leading to contracting allergies, difficulty breathing and infections. At this point, exercising will do more harm than good because when you work out, you live in and out faster, exposing more significant parts of your lungs to air pollution and pushing pollutants deeper into your lungs. But if you want to stay fit or lose weight, you don't have to compromise anymore. Exercise can not reduce the effects of air pollution; however, one can take necessary precautions to avoid direct exposure to air pollution.

Small exercises for winter fitness, which can be done comfortably inside the house.

Skipping- Skipping ie rope jumping exercise can be done easily at home. Do this exercise every morning and evening on an empty stomach. Do not do this exercise on a full stomach as it may cause vomiting. Jumping rope 100 times a day is enough. It fulfils the need for running.

Crunches- People start eating more in winter, so this exercise helps in reducing belly fat. You can do this exercise by lying down anywhere in the house.

Mountain climber- Along with strengthening your core muscles, this exercise is also helpful in keeping the stomach slim. To do this, create a position with pushups. Now take the legs forward alternately and quickly and move them back. It is very easy to do this.

Climbing stairs- Make maximum use of the stairs of the house. It strengthens stamina, reduces weight and drives away weakness. Stair climbing is an easy and great option for aerobic exercise that benefits your heart. Even if you do not have any work, you can go up and down the stairs 4-5 times a day.