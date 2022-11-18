These 4 exercises will help you improve your flexibility

Photo: Pixabay

exercises such as neck rolls, cat stretches and hamstring stretches can all help improve the flexibility of the muscles. If you are finding it difficult to do these activities, then it is a good idea to include some stretching exercises in your daily routine to increase the flexibility of the body. Exercise is anti-inflammatory and helps you loosen up by engaging stiff tissues through stretching and range of motion. It also helps in lubricating the joints. Working on flexibility is as important as strength and cardio workouts to achieve a fitness goal. Including some stretching exercises in your workout schedule can help you improve flexibility.

4 exercises that will help you improve your flexibility:

Shoulders roll

Stand straight, keep feet hip-width apart and arms by your side.

Roll your shoulders up, back and down. As you start, your thumbs should be pointing forward. Tilt palms forward, slightly, as you complete each shoulder roll.

Now reverse the movement so that your shoulders move forward, down, back and up. Repeat several times.

Extended angle side band

Begin with your feet wide apart, and legs straight. Extend the arms at chest level, and keep the palms facing forward.

Slowly bend your right knee, lowering yourself to the right, making sure your feet are wide enough so that your knee doesn't go past your toes.

At the same time, by lengthening the spine and spreading the arms, tilt your whole body to the right.

Lower as far as you can, keeping abs tight, bottom tucked under and hips square in front.

Reach the right hand towards the floor and the left towards the ceiling.

Try to stay for 15-30 seconds. You should feel a stretch in the right hamstring, left inner thigh, left groin, chest and front of the shoulders.

Slowly repeat the same on the left side.

Lower back mobilizer

Lie on your back, legs almost straight, arms on the floor in a crossed position.

Exhale and raise both knees towards your chest. Breathe in, and feel the air open your chest.

Exhale and leave both knees together on the right side. Keep both shoulders in contact with the floor and turn your head to the left.

While breathing, bring your knees back to the chest. Exhale and repeat on the left side.

Try to keep your arms and shoulders down but feel that your pelvic region is moving freely.

