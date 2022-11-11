How did Alia Bhatt lose 16 kg in 3 months? All you need to know about her fitness journey

Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is known for her stellar acting as well as beauty and fitness. The 29-year-old actress started her career with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year. Let us tell you that before the shooting of this film started, Alia had reduced her weight by 16 kg. Alia, who was once quite healthy, lost weight in just three months.

Started with a thought: Alia Bhatt has worked hard to get the perfect figure. From the very beginning, she was only interested in acting. When she signed her first film she was 68 kg. According to her age and height, Alia was around 20 kg overweight. In an interview, Alia had told that when she went to audition for the first film in the same shape, she was feeling embarrassed among 500 girls. That's when she decided that first, she would lose weight, only then she would go to meet a director.

Followed such a diet: For weight loss, Alia included all organic and healthy foods in the diet. Let us tell you that she likes sweets a lot, but to lose weight, she took the help of a personal instructor. Then she used to abstain from the things of her choice and eat only vegetables and chicken.

Work Out Routine: To get her weight control, she included cardio, running, and kickboxing in his workout routine. Also, Alia does Pilates, yoga, weight training, and dance to stay fit.

Eats 6-8 times a day: Alia Bhatt had told in an interview that instead of taking 3 big meals in a day, she eats 6 to 8 times in small quantities. Due to this their metabolism improved and there was no food craving.

Her morning routine: It is said that after waking up in the morning, Alia keeps herself away from the mobile, she reads the newspaper to stay updated. Alia starts her morning with lemonade, as well as eats poha, eggs, and sandwiches for breakfast.