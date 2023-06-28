Search icon
Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Mehendi ideas to try out this festive season

The Chaand-E-Numaish Mehendi design is a perfect pick for Eid as the moon is the primary focus of the design. Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across the world on June 29.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Mehendi ideas to try out this festive season
The minimalistic mehendi designs are not so complicated and require comparatively less time.

Eid is celebrated with a lot of pomp in the country. Just like all Indian festivals, the mehendi application is also one of the most important parts of the festivities. A stunning mehendi design can immediately make you look festive-ready. Being an integral part of our culture and traditional practices, the special henna art finds a perfect spot in everyone's heart. From chaand-e-numaish mehendi design to elegant and simple patterns, your hands need some extra attention this Eid-ul-Adha 2023.

Chaand-E-Numaish Mehndi Design

The Chaand-E-Numaish Mehendi design seems like a perfect pick for this Eid. The moon, which is a perfect symbol for the festival, is the highlight of this gorgeous artwork.

Glove Hand Mehendi Design

For those who do not wish to cover their full hands with henna, can go for the glove hand mehendi design. It is a perfect blend of modern and contemporary art.

Arabian Mehendi Design

Extremely easy to apply and aesthetically pleasing, the Arabian mehendi design is a perfect pick for those who believe that less is more.

Elaborate Mehendi Design

Are you someone who likes elaborate and intricate work? We have got you covered. There is nothing quite like a full-blown design. This Eid, take the extra route and opt for an elaborate pattern for your mehendi design.

Pakistani Mehendi Design

Mahendi is an integral part of the Muslim culture and many have a special place in their hearts for the Pakistani Mehendi design. These designs comprise flowers, leaves, and other simplistic patterns.

Minimalistic Mehendi Design

The minimalistic mehendi designs are not so complicated and require comparatively less time. However, they look effortlessly beautiful.

Jhoomar Pattern Mehendi Design

Did you know not just as home decor, but jhoomar can also be used as a mehndi design? If you are looking for something different this Eid, you can go for the jhoomar pattern.

Moroccan Mehendi Design

Despite being minimal, Moroccan mehendi designs can go beautifully with almost any Eid ensemble.

Mandala Art Mehendi Design

The Mandala mehendi design perfectly covers the distance between minimal and traditional designs. This easy-to-apply design is the ultimate 'go-to' this festive season.

Classic Indian Mehendi Design

Last, but not least, one can also go for the classic Indian mehendi design with flowers, leaves, birds, and other such artistic creations for a full-blown design, loaded with intricate patterns.

