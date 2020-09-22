WATCH - Sanju Samson's smashing 19-ball half-century in RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match

Sanju Samson, IPL 2020, Dream11 IPL 2020, Samson, RR, CSK, RR vs CSK, RR v CSK, Rajasthan Royals (RR), CSK vs RR

Sanju Samson registered the quickest half-century of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opening match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (September 22). Samson, who was called in action early, did not waste time and started to rain hell on the CSK bowlers.

The 25-year-old was in red-hot form and played a smashing 19-ball 50 for the men in pink.

On his way to the landmark score, Samson rained havoc on the CSK bowling unit with his bat as he scored 36 runs out of 50 with sixes.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman struck six sixes and one boundary to bag the fastest half-century of his IPL career.

THE SIXES:

Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

RR lost their 18-year-old debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 4 runs but skipper Steve Smith and Samson took over the charge form that point on.

Playing 11:

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi