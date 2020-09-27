Twitter mocks RCB after Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul's lightning knock in KXIP vs RR IPL match

Netizens brutally troll RCB after their former players, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, played lightning knocks in KXIP vs RR IPL match.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) electrifying clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (September 27). Both batsmen were once on the books of Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but never really managed to make a mark. However, KL and Agarwal's lightning knock tonight ignited a meme fest on Twitter as fans trolled RCB for letting the duo go.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith won the toss and invited KXIP to bat first and oh boy did they take that opportunity to bat.

Both Rahul and Agarwal gave their side a lightning start to the innings and formed a formidable partnership.

The duo not only played some exquisite shots but also managed to set multiple records.

One of them was that they smashed the most runs in the powerplay during the IPL 2020 season so far.

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal not only bagged their individual half-centuries on the day but also managed to set the highest opening wicket partnership for KXIP in the history of IPL.

Agarwal went one step ahead and smashed his maiden IPL century off 45 balls.

This was also the second-fastest 50 in the IPL history with Yusuf Pathan recording his off 37 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians back in 2010.

However, his lightning innings came to an end after Tom Curran's slower delivery caught him off guard and he ended up giving away an easy catch on 106.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime KL Rahul played a 54-ball 69 innings to guide KXIP to a mammoth total of 223/2.

HERE ARE THE MEMES:

Mayank Agarwal hits hundred in IPL after leaving RCB #RRvKXIP



RCB fans and management : pic.twitter.com/ns4rKoEmvZ — Tablighi_ (@LiberalWho_) September 27, 2020

Mayank Agarwal playing

1. For RCB

2. For KXIP#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/lcENyEEpsf — SwatKat (@swatic12) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile Kohli after watching Rahul and Mayank play today. If you know you know. #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/39Ktq0DSke — Dimag Ka Dahi (@masum1514) September 27, 2020

When you realise both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played For RCB .

and you let him go.#MayankAgarwal pic.twitter.com/P6XnbT3w6i — Shivam Bhardwaj (Mi) (@bhardwajshiva19) September 27, 2020