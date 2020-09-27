Twitter mocks RCB after Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul's lightning knock in KXIP vs RR IPL match

Headlines

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

Meet Nishi Gupta, UPPSC PCS (J) exam 2023 topper from Kanpur, who secured rank 1, check topper list here

DNA TV Show: China's strategic move in Aksai Chin raises concern

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

'Similar To 1977': Raghav Chadha on opposition coming together for 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

Meet Nishi Gupta, UPPSC PCS (J) exam 2023 topper from Kanpur, who secured rank 1, check topper list here

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

From Shah Rukh Khan speaking Tamil to dancing to Zinda Banda: Highlights of Jawan pre-release event

Diabetes diet: 10 low glycemic foods to control blood sugar spike

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

HomeIPL

IPL

Twitter mocks RCB after Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul's lightning knock in KXIP vs RR IPL match

Netizens brutally troll RCB after their former players, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, played lightning knocks in KXIP vs RR IPL match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 10:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) electrifying clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (September 27). Both batsmen were once on the books of Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but never really managed to make a mark. However, KL and Agarwal's lightning knock tonight ignited a meme fest on Twitter as fans trolled RCB for letting the duo go.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith won the toss and invited KXIP to bat first and oh boy did they take that opportunity to bat.

Both Rahul and Agarwal gave their side a lightning start to the innings and formed a formidable partnership.

The duo not only played some exquisite shots but also managed to set multiple records.

One of them was that they smashed the most runs in the powerplay during the IPL 2020 season so far.

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal not only bagged their individual half-centuries on the day but also managed to set the highest opening wicket partnership for KXIP in the history of IPL.

Agarwal went one step ahead and smashed his maiden IPL century off 45 balls.

This was also the second-fastest 50 in the IPL history with Yusuf Pathan recording his off 37 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians back in 2010.

However, his lightning innings came to an end after Tom Curran's slower delivery caught him off guard and he ended up giving away an easy catch on 106.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime KL Rahul played a 54-ball 69 innings to guide KXIP to a mammoth total of 223/2.

HERE ARE THE MEMES: 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Himachal Pradesh: IAF evacuates 1,330 people, airdrops 45 tons of essential items

KBC 15: Harsha Verma fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Mohammed Rafi question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you answer?

Tripta Tyagi case: Boy who got slapped by classmates going through acute mental turmoil; teacher claims innocence

DNA Verified: Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir? Know the truth here

BSP to contest 2024 general elections alone: Mayawati

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE