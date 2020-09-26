Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 9th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match, full squad

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have emerged as the surprise packages of IPL 2020 if the first couple of games are any indication. Kings XI Punjab suffered heartbreak in the first match against Delhi Capitals as they lost two wickets in two balls in the final over to tie the match. In the Super Over, they suffered humiliation as they were bowled out for two runs and they lost a match that was in their grasp. However, they bounced back in the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as KL Rahul led from the front with an explosive century. Kings XI Punjab then put up a superb score and bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore out cheaply to achieve a massive win.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, were battling inexperience and the absence of key players like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes heading into the clash against Chennai Super Kings. However, they totally upset the apple cart as Sanju Samson and Steve Smith put up a dazzling display of hitting. Sanju Samson, in particular, was in fine form with nine sixes in his knock of 74. They were also boosted by the all-round skills of Jofra Archer.

With Jos Buttler coming back for the game, the match looks evenly balanced. Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were involved in a controversial match in IPL 2019 as Buttler was ‘mankaded’ by R Ashwin and the match finished in a bitter way. With wins against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are now confident and would be hoping to sustain the momentum.

Also read IPL 2020 â€“ Rajasthan Royals get MASSIVE update regarding Ben Stokes

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will be played on September 27 and it will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timings of the match?

The night matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST while the day matches will be held at 3:30 PM IST. So, the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Squads of Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh