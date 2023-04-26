Memes galore as Shubman Gill and Arjun Tendulkar face off in GT vs MI IPL 2023 match

Picture: @NikhilPatidarr

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians drew attention to the hilarious battle between Arjun Tendulkar and Shubman Gill, leading to a meme battle over the social media platforms. Although Gujarat was looking to level the contest against the five-time IPL winners, the main focus was on Arjun Tendulkar's performance, who had been smashed for 31 runs in his previous game. When GT opened with Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Gill, MI put their trust in him to bowl the new ball. However, the humorous talk among fans was mainly about the rumored relationship between Gill and Sara Tendulkar, Sachin's daughter and Arjun's sister. Despite the one-ball contest, which Arjun bowled well, conceding only a single, the internet couldn't stop talking about the meme-worthy moment.

The game had significance as Gujarat had previously failed to secure a win against Mumbai Indians, but the game's humor stole the limelight. The Mumbai-Gujarat match's Arjun Tendulkar vs Shubman Gill battle will likely be remembered as one of the IPL's funniest moments, irrespective of the game's outcome.

Social media abuzz with memes as Shubman Gill and Arjun Tendulkar face off in GT-MI IPL 2023 match. Here’s how netizens are reacting all over social media:

