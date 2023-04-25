IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw dropped from Delhi Capitals playing XI due to these reasons

Prithvi Shaw's poor performance in IPL 2023 has caused him to be dropped from the Delhi Capitals line-up for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite backing from head coach Ricky Ponting, the youngster has struggled in the tournament, with only 47 runs in six innings. He was eventually used as an Impact Player option in the last three games, and now has been replaced with Sarfaraz Khan.

Simon Doull, a former New Zealand cricketer, criticised Shaw for his lack of effort and fitness and expressed no surprise at his dismissal. Doull cited an incident in DC's match against RCB last week where Shaw denied a single to captain David Warner, despite being lazy in his running between the wickets. He believes that these little things in the game matter and can come back to haunt players. Doull also feels that Shaw has not adjusted his game and is paying the price for it.

On the other hand, DC skipper Warner has full confidence that Shaw will be working to get back into the team, but that he needs to understand where he is at in his game. With Shaw's record-breaking triple century in the Ranji Trophy and his success in the domestic season across formats, Warner believes that Shaw is hungry and determined to get back into the team. However, he will have to work on his fitness and scoring to prove himself again.

It remains to be seen whether Shaw can bounce back and earn his place in the team again. For now, Sarfaraz Khan has been given the opportunity to impress for the Delhi Capitals against SRH.

