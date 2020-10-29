Jasprit Bumrahâ€™s first and 100th IPL wicket â€“ Virat Kohli common connection

April 4, 2013. Royal Challengers Bangalore were taking on Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Virat Kohli had already established himself as one of the best batsman in the modern era. In the Mumbai Indians’ camp, there was a 19-year-old youngster from Gujarat who was already making names in the domestic circuit for his unorthodox action and ability to bowl well in the death overs. Jasprit Bumrah came on to bowl his first over to Virat Kohli and the occasion would have been overwhelming for anybody.

The beginning was not great. Virat Kohli whipped him for three consecutive boundaries. In front of a packed M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bumrah was already feeling the pressure. However, with his fourth ball, he went wide of the crease and slanted in a full ball at pace. Kohli looked to work it to the legside but missed it and he was trapped plumb in front. That was Jasprit Bumrah’s first T20I wicket and it was Virat Kohli for 24.

Seven years later, on October 28, 2020, Mumbai Indians squared off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bumrah, whose reputation was now India’s gun bowler in the death, now was bowling to Virat Kohli, already the greatest batsman ever. On 9, Bumrah bowled a short ball outside off and Kohli toe-ended the pull to mid on where Saurabh Tiwary took the catch.

The milestone that Bumrah achieved in this match was that it was his 100th wicket in the IPL and it made him the third Mumbai Indians bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga to take 100 wickets for the franchise in IPL. The fact that he got Virat Kohli as his first and 100th wicket truly makes him a special bowler.

Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?

Earlier in the year, during an Instagram live with Yuvraj Singh, Bumrah was asked to give a choice between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as one of his favorites.

To this, Bumrah replied after plenty of dodging and evading, “It’s been only 4 years I have been playing international cricket. I am giving you a long answer. I am not experienced enough to judge them. Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I am in no position because they have played a lot more cricket than me. Paaji (Tendulkar) has lots of fans across the world. Let me pick paaji.”