IPL 2020 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are facing a problematic situation in IPL 2020. The three-time champions are currently at the bottom of the table after suffering three consecutive losses against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. After getting off to a great start against Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have stumbled when it comes to momentum. With injuries to Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu at the very beginning, the composition of the Chennai Super Kings team was under scrutiny.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have suffered from missing out on the key moments. They conspired to lose two wickets in the last two balls of the match to lose in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals. They were also undone by a moment of inspirational brilliance against Kings XI Punjab by Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia while they were outplayed against Mumbai Indians.

The battle between KL Rahul and MS Dhoni will determine how their respective teams progress in their path to the playoffs. A loss for either side could dent their aspirations for a play-off spot as the fight intensifies.

Weather conditions

The weather in Dubai will be hot and dry. The maximum will be 37 degrees and the minimum will be 27 degrees. However, with humidity at close to 56 percent, dew will play a big factor.

Pitch report

The wicket in Dubai is two-paced with some early assistance for the pacers. As the game goes on, the spinners will come into play. A total of 160 and above is a par score for the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Probable 11s

Chennai Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla

Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami