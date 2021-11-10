Zika virus: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath makes BIG statement as cases cross 100 mark in Kanpur

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave an update on the rising cases of the Zika virus in Kanpur. CM Adityanath assured people that there is "no need to panic".

For the unversed, with 16 more cases of Zika virus being reported, Kanpur, today (November 10), crossed the 100-mark.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Nepal Singh said that the 16 new patients are residents of Harjinder Nagar, Pokharpur, Tiwaripur Bagiya, and Qazi Khera localities in the Chakeri area.

According to an IANS report, the fresh tally of 106 cases includes nine men and seven women, including two in an advanced stage of pregnancy from the Zika epicenter of Chakeri area and one patient who tested positive on Saturday from the neighbouring Kannauj district.

Speaking about the situation, CM Adityanath was quoted by ANI as saying, "District admin, health department, and municipal council, strategically worked on increasing surveillance, sanitisation and investigation. We've increased the number of health teams. I have taken a review of the situation. There is no need to panic."

A massive sampling campaign is underway in the affected areas, said a senior health official.

"Most of the patients are asymptomatic. A door-to-door survey and sampling of symptomatic people are being done. Instructions have been given for sampling pregnant women, particularly those in the affected areas. Also, radiology centres have been alerted. If there is any problem in the development of the fetus, information should be given to the control room immediately," officials said.

Notably, Kanpur had reported its first case of Zika virus after a 57-year-old warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with it in October 2021.