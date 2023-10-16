Headlines

‘You are useless, get out of here…’: Former ISRO chairman K Sivan makes big revelations, says this about Chandrayaan-3

It is to be noted that it was under the leadership of former ISRO chief K Sivan that India launched Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was not successful.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan recently spoke at the convocation ceremony of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Goa and shared many incidents related to his life. During the convocation, Sivan said that he wanted to become a school teacher and not a scientist. Sivanalso revealed that after completing his Masters degree, he went to ISRO's Satellite Center to ask for a job but he was called 'useless' and asked to leave.

K Sivan said that after BE, he made up his mind to do a job, but getting a job was not an easy task so he took admission in Masters. After post graduation, Sivan went to ISRO's Satellite Center to ask for a job. “I was told in the satellite center of ISRO - you are of no use and you cannot get a job... get out of here. Later, I became the president of the same institute. I did not get a job in the satellite centre, but I did get a job in the rocket centre,” Sivan said.

Former ISRO chief K Sivan also revealed that he never got what he wanted in his career but luck always opened new doors for him. According to Sivan, when he was appointed the director of GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle), he was determined to make this project a complete success. Sivan added that he took many risks and grabbed the attention of ISRO officials. Sivan said that the GSLV project was failing again and again and he was made me the director of a project which had failed 4 times.

“When I became the director of the GSLV project, all my friends and colleagues were sympathizing with me instead of congratulating me. They said that you were a fool to accept this offer, but I stuck to my belief and made GSLV project successful,” Sivan said.

It is to be noted that it was under the leadership of Sivan that India launched Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was not successful. Recalling that incident, Sivan said that after the failure of Chandrayaan-2, we did not sit silent and started preparations for Chandrayaan-3 the very next day. The former ISRO chief added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Chandrayaan-3 project the very next day.

