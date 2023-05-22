Search icon
'You are causing me real problem..’: US President Joe Biden 'complains' to PM Modi

US President Biden told PM Modi that he was receiving requests from several prominent citizens to attend PM Modi’s programmes during the latter’s state visit to Washington DC in June 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi meets US President Biden during Quad summit

US President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan during the Quad meeting and it is learnt that President Biden made strange complain to PM Modi during the meeting.

According to officials, US President Biden told PM Modi that he was receiving requests from several prominent citizens to attend PM Modi’s programmes during the latter’s state visit to Washington DC in June 2023.

“You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone on the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding. Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular,” Biden told PM Modi.

It is to be noted that PM Modi will visit the US on a state visit in June after nine years. President Biden is scheduled to host PM Modi during the state visit, which will include a state dinner on June 22.

During the Quad meeting, President Biden praised PM Modi and said that the Indian leader is making major impact on everything. “You are demonstrating that democracies matter,” he told PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also echoed similar feelings and said that it is becoming difficult for him to accommodate the requests which he is receiving from people to attend a community event, where PM Modi is scheduled to speak on Tuesday (May 23).

