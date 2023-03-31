Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Yogi Adityanath government puts frontline workers on alert mode amid rising COVID cases

UP: The government has directed that all positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath government puts frontline workers on alert mode amid rising COVID cases
Officials have been directed to carefully monitor these districts.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put all frontline workers and government and private hospitals on `alert mode` in view of rising Covid cases.

The government has directed that all positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing.

According to an official release, instructions have been given to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, gloves, masks and equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals.

The respective district administrations have been asked to ensure that dedicated hospitals and wards are activated immediately.

Directives have also been given for sampling/testing at places where Covid cases are reported.

The samples will then be sent for genome sequencing to King George`s Medical University in Lucknow.

"Instructions have been given to strictly monitor the cases of respiratory tract infection, influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in all the districts," said a press release from the state government.

Currently, the districts with the maximum caseload are Gautam Buddha Nagar (57), Ghaziabad (55), Lakhimpur Kheri (44), Lucknow (27), Bijnor (12), Lalitpur (9) and Saharanpur (8).

Officials have been directed to carefully monitor these districts.

Directions have also been issued for increasing testing and treatment in the affected districts and taking special precautions in districts that were most affected in the previous Covid waves.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors, said, "The districts that were the most affected during past Covid waves were the ones having a major floating population. As travellers can be infection spreaders, hence monitoring such districts will help control the infection spread."

The state will begin a communicable disease control campaign from April 1 that will continue till the month-end.

The Dastak campaign will run between April 17 and 30. Under this, arrangements will be made for cleanliness and waterlogging disposal in rural and urban areas. Intensive vector, mosquito control activities will be carried out in high-risk areas with inter-departmental cooperation. Awareness activities will also be organised in schools for the prevention of diseases.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.