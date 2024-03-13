Twitter
Top mistakes Indians make when applying for USA visas

CETPA Infotech Alliances: The precise coalition for the fruition of IT industry

With 32% surge in AI jobs, B.Tech in AI & Data Science is a rising choice among students

Rishabh Pant joins netizens to have a laugh at Delhi Capitals' post, his reaction goes viral

Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

With 32% surge in AI jobs, B.Tech in AI & Data Science is a rising choice among students

This field provides numerous career prospects, including roles like Data Scientists, Machine Learning Engineers, AI Researchers, Data Engineers, and AI Consultants. Opting for a Btech in AI and Data Science Engineering further strengthens one's path toward a career in AI.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 02:41 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science Engineering are two incredible fields that are changing how things work around us. Choosing a career in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science Engineering offers vast opportunities, due to the growing reliance on data-driven decisions and widespread AI integration across industries. Jobs for AI engineers and data scientists have surged by 32% in recent years, indicating the increasing demand for skilled professionals.

This field provides numerous career prospects, including roles like Data Scientists, Machine Learning Engineers, AI Researchers, Data Engineers, and AI Consultants. Opting for a Btech in AI and Data Science Engineering further strengthens one’s path toward a career in AI. With top-ranking IITs emerging as the perfect choice, provide comprehensive B.Tech courses in AI and Data Science Engineering for aspiring professionals.

Based on JEE Advanced scores, IITs offer admission to BTech courses in AI and Data Science Engineering. As of now, a total of 10 IITs are offering BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Listed below are the details of IITs offering undergraduate courses in BTech in AI and Data Science:

*The NIRF 2023 ranks are mentioned, the ranks for the year 2024 are yet to be announced.

**As per the official website, approximately the total course fee is mentioned.

 

IIT Roorkee along with undergraduate course in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, also provides doctoral degree for research in the area of data science and artificial intelligence and MTech courses in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

 

Apart from undergraduate courses, IITs and other premier Btech Colleges in India have come up with certification and postgraduate courses in AI and Data Science. Provided below are the Btech Colleges in India that offer undergraduate courses in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science:

 

  • NIT Surathkal offers B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence based on JEE Main Scores. The approx fees of the course is INR 6.5 lacs. Under NIRF Ranking (Engg.) 2023, the college ranks on 12th  position.
  • SRM IST (Kattankulathur Campus) offers B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence based on JEE Main & SRMJEEE Scores. The approx fees of the course is INR 17 lacs. Under NIRF Ranking (Engg.) 2023, the college ranks on 28th position.
  • Chandigarh University offers B.E. CSE (Hons.) with Specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in association with IBM based on CUCET Scores. The approx course fees is INR 12.80 lacs. Under NIRF Ranking (Engg.) 2023, the college ranks on 38th position.
  • NIT Delhi offers B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science based on JEE Main Scores. The approx fees of the course is INR 8 lacs. As per NIRF Ranking (Engg.) 2023, the NIT Delhi ranks on 51 position.
  • Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology offers B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI) based on JEE Main Scores. The approx fees of the course is INR 18.4 lacs. The college ranks on 75th position as per NIRF Ranking (Engg.) 2023.
  • VIT Bhopal offers B.Tech in CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) based on VITEEE Scores. The approx course fee is INR 8 lacs. The institute offers 4 programs in courses BTech in ME with specialization in Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, ECE with specialization in AI & Cybernetics and Integrated Mtech in Artificial Intelligence.

Insights of Artificial Intelligence Engineering Course Curriculum in IITs

The AI Engineering course curriculum in IITs is designed for a balanced and advanced learning experience. It allows students to create smart machines, apps, or applications, integrating machine learning, graphics, and visualization technologies.

The curriculum unfolds over four years, covering foundational subjects, core concepts, advanced topics, and exploration:

1st Year - Foundation: The course curriculum includes fundamental science, engineering and humanities

2nd Year - Foundation and Core: this year, the course includes Discrete Mathematics, Probability and Statistics, Signal Processing, Networks, Introductory to AI and Data Science.

3rd Year - Advanced Core: The advanced core year includes Machine Learning and AI, Applied Time Series, Big Data Analytics, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Multi-modal Data Processing, IoT, and Computer Systems.

4th Year- Exploration and Application: Applications to Bioinformatics and Finance, Ethics and Fairness in AI.

As AI continues to transform industries globally, the demand for skilled professionals in India is expected to grow exponentially. Graduates in this field are well-positioned to contribute significantly to sectors like healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and more. A Bachelor's degree in AI and Data Science Engineering opens doors to a world of innovation and technological breakthroughs, positioning graduates at the forefront of this transformative field.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
