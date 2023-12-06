Headlines

'Will attack Indian Parliament on or before Dec...': Pannun threatens after foiled attempt to kill him

The new threatening video released by Pannun features a poster of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru with the caption 'Delhi banega Khalistan.'

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the US-based pro-Khalistani terrorist has released another video and said that he would attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, in response to "India's foiled assassination" bid on him. Notably, December 13th will be the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001. 

The video features a poster of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru with the caption 'Delhi banega Khalistan.' Pannun asserted that he would respond to the attempt made by Indian authorities to assassinate him by attacking the Parliament on or before December 13. 

Pannun threatens to take action which will "shake the very foundation of Parliament" following the reported failure of a conspiracy to kill him. His threat was made during the Winter Session of Parliament, which got underway on Monday. The meeting will continue through December 22.

Following the release of Pannun's threat video, security services are on high alert. Security authorities claimed that Pannun had received instructions from Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, to promote the anti-India narrative through the K-2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk.

Additionally, 52-year-old Indian national Nikhil Gupta was accused by US federal prosecutors of collaborating with an Indian government employee in the thwarted attempt to assassinate Pannun. US prosecutors reported to a Manhattan court that Czech Republic officials had apprehended and arrested Gupta.

India replied that it was against government policy and was concerned that one of its officials was associated with the conspiracy, from which it distanced itself.

Pannun, the leader of the US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization, which is banned in India, and is wanted by Indian investigative agencies.

