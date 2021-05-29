'Will relax COVID-19 curfew from June 1 but...': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes BIG announcement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, announced that the unlocking will begin in the state from June 1, and keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, district authorities will take the decisions for themselves.

Chouhan made the announcement during a COVID-review meeting today with the district, development block, and village level crisis management groups.

Chouhan said, "We need to look forward unlocking process from June 1. The decision will be taken by districts themselves depending on their current COVID situations," news agency ANI reported.

He further added, "We can stop the third wave of COVID-19. The state govt will send some guidelines but the final decision will be yours."

In a post written in Hindi, Chouhan said, "Lockdown will be opened up in a scientific way. We have prepared a roadmap for this. Large events like marriages, religious events, and political rallies will not be permitted. We do not have to stop being careful now."

He also said, "We should not let the third wave arrive. Now we have to get used to living with COVID-19. If we go out of the house, we will go with a facemask. If someone is found without a mask, we will question them too. By keeping yourself safe, you keep your family safe."

On Saturday, in connection with COVID-19 figures, an official release quoted Chouhan as saying, "From about 76,000 tests, 1,640 persons were found infected, while 4,995 people recovered. While the recovery rate of coronavirus infection rose above 95 percent, the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.1 percent."