Who was Swami Dayanand Giri, PM Modi's guru whose ashram Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visited

With his wife Anushka Sharma, former India captain Virat Kohli paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh. Just a few days before India's upcoming Test series against Australia, Kohli paid a visit to the ashram.

Indian cricketer Kohli is not participating in the current New Zealand series since he is on break from Innings. PM Narendra Modi's "spiritual guru" was Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj. At Ganga Ghat, the couple joined the priests in performing Ganga Aarti.

Prior to Virat's four-match Test series against Australia, which begins on February 9, the couple travelled to Rishikesh for a spiritual pilgrimage. Virat Kohli, a cricket player, and Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actress, visited the Baba Neem Karoli Ashram earlier in the month. Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and Julia Roberts were all swayed by this guru.

Who was Swami Dayanand Giri?

Swami Dayanand Giri served as a professor at the Arsh Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore and the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh. In addition to teaching Sanskrit abroad, he also did so in India. For roughly 50 years, he taught Vedanta both nationally and internationally. The All India Movement for Seva (public welfare) was founded in 2000 by the guru who received the United Nations award in 2005.

The Rishikesh-based ashram was reportedly founded by Dayanand Giri in the 1960s. Dayanand Giri had stated his desire to pass away in front of his followers before he died. He was then driven to the ashram from the hospital. In September 2015, Swami Dayanand Giri passed away.

Since his time in the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have been visiting his spiritual leader Dayanand Giri. Dayanand Giri congratulated Modi on his idea for International Yoga Day at the UN.