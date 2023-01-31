Ayodhya Ram temple: Know what is 'Shaligram' stone and its religious significance

Photo: Twitter

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Two enormous 60 million-year-old Shaligram stones discovered in Nepal's Kali Gandaki river will be used to create idols of Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita. The height of the idol is chosen so that on the day of Ram Navami, the rays of the sun fall directly on Lord Ram's forehead.

The idol of young Lord Ram will be between 5 and 5.5 feet tall. For the construction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, these stones have been transported from Nepal. On January 26, 2023, Shila performed her Rudrabhishek at the Galeshwar Mahadev Temple. On Monday, January 30, these stones were loaded onto two trucks before the trucks headed for Ayodhya.

On January 31, 2023, they will arrive from Nepal via Bihar and enter Uttar Pradesh through Gopalganj, Aaj Tak reported. In Ayodhya, construction on the Ram temple is in full swing. Regarding the idol of Lord Ram, the devotees are very enthusiastic. The young Lord Ramlala idol in this magnificent Ayodhya temple will be carved out of Shaligram stone.

Experts estimate that this stone is split into two boulders, each weighing 127 quintals (1,27,000 kg). The Ram Janmabhoomi's ground floor will be finished by January 2024. These holy stones have now been transported from Janakpur in Nepal, according to experts. The Janakpur main temple served as a place of worship.

What is Shaligram stone and its religious significance?

Shaligram is thought to be the place of Lord Vishnu, according to the scriptures. In mythological writings, Mata Tulsi and Lord Shaligram have also been mentioned. Because of this, these boulders gain a lot of significance and are regarded as exceptionally unique.

People claim that because these boulders are connected to Lord Vishnu, they have religious significance. The most significant feature of these boulders is that they can only be found in the Gandaki river, which is where they are found in the majority. The water strikes the rock on the way to the Himalayas, breaking it into small pieces, which the people from Nepal also worship.

There are 33 different types of Shaligrams, and each of the Shaligram stones is thought to linked to Lord Vishnu's 24 incarnations. The Shaligram stone is said to bring happiness, peace, and reciprocal love to the home where it is present. The goddess Lakshmi's grace is still present in addition to this.

In addition to renowned painter Vasudev Kamath, Padmabhushan craftsman Ram Vanji Suthar has reportedly been tasked with creating the idol of Lord Ram, Aaj Tak reported. The Statue of Unity was also created by Ram Suthar.

The Shaligram Stone blocks from Nepal that will be used to sculpt the Murtis of Shri Ram and Seeta ji in Ayodhya #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/8HVXegNv73 — Shefali VaidyefVaidya) January 29, 2023

