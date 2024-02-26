Twitter
Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD politician allegedly shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana's Jhajjar?

Rathee, a prominent Jat leader from Haryana's Jhajjar district, played a significant role in Haryana's political scene.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday. Rathee, a prominent Jat leader from Haryana's Jhajjar district, played a significant role in Haryana's political scene. Three private gunmen hired by the deceased legislator also sustained injuries in the attack.

The attackers aimed at Rathee's vehicle, leading to a gunfight, with several security personnel suffering severe injuries. The incident occurred while Rathee was traveling in an SUV, and assailants in another car attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

The attack, occurring weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, drew strong criticism from opposition parties, alleging a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?

Nafe Singh Rathee began his political journey over four decades ago with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

He was a former MLA from Bahadurgarh and served as the INLD chief for two terms. He was also the President of the ex-MLA Association of Haryana.

Serving as an MLA from Bahadurgarh on the INLD ticket from 1996 to 2005, he later became the President of the party's Haryana unit. Additionally, Rathee served two terms as the Chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council.

He switched to the BJP in 2014 after the INLD denied him a ticket from Bahadurgarh. When the BJP also refused him a ticket, he contested independently. In 2018, he returned to INLD.

Rathee reportedly faced several criminal charges, including cheating, breach of trust, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

In January 2023, Rathee faced legal troubles when he was declared the main accused in the suicide case of Jagdish Rathi, son of former BJP minister Mange Ram Rathi, and was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide).

A lookout circular was issued by the Jhajjar district police to prevent him from leaving the country. Jagdish Rathi (55), son of former Minister Mange Ram Rathi, had committed suicide by consuming poison. Jagdish’s family accused Nafe Singh of trying to harass him in a property-related matter.

The deceased politician had received multiple death threats and made multiple appeals to the government for police protection.

