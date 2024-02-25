Haryana INLD president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

Twitter
Haryana INLD chief and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on Sunday.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

Nafe Singh Rathi, the president of Haryana's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and a former MLA, was fatally shot in a targeted attack. The incident occurred in Jhajjar district when unidentified gunmen ambushed his SUV, resulting in Rathi's death along with two others, while two more were critically injured. The attackers swiftly fled the scene after the assault.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, and his associate Kala Jathedi are suspected of orchestrating the attack, with a property dispute believed to be the motive. Rathi's political background and prominence in Haryana politics heightened concerns over the brazen nature of the attack.

Rathi's political career was marked by significant contributions, including his tenure as the Chairman of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council. However, controversy arose following allegations of his involvement in a suicide case, where he was accused of abetment alongside his nephew, Sonu. Rathi's anticipatory bail, granted by the High Court on January 24, 2023, added complexity to the situation.

The loss of Rathi has left a significant void in the INLD and the broader political landscape of Haryana. His death underscores the challenges and risks faced by politicians in the region, where disputes, both political and personal, can turn deadly.

The state police have initiated a thorough investigation, mobilizing multiple teams to gather evidence and review CCTV footage to identify the attackers and ascertain their escape route. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for swift justice and heightened security measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

