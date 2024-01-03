Who was Divya Pahuja, ex-model and partner of slain Gangster, shot dead in Gurugram hotel?

On Tuesday night, five people took Divya Pahuja to a hotel and shot her in the head.

Divya Pahuja, a former model in Gurugram, was shot dead in a hotel, while she was out on bail. She was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in a fake police encounter in Mumbai,

On Tuesday night, five people took Divya Pahuja to a hotel and shot her in the head. The Gurugram police arrested three of them as they were dumping her body, police said.

Who was Divya Pahuja?

Divya Pahuja was a former model and was one of the accused in the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli. The gangster was murdered in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

In June last year, the Bombay High Court granted her bail, seven years after she was arrested for the murder.

Divya Pahuja, her mother and five police officers had been arrested for the murder of the gangster.

The Mumbai Police had said that Gadoli was forced by the policemen into the hotel with the help of his girlfriend Pahuja. He was later killed in a fake encounter.

The police added that Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and planned with Haryana Police officials to kill Gadoli.

The police had stated that Pahuja was used as a honey trap by Gujjar, who was in prison at the time of the encounter, PTI reported.

The police are still investigating the case.

Divya Pahuja had applied for bail because she had been in jail for around seven years. Pahuja was only 18 years old when she was arrested.

Who was Sandeep Gadoli?

Sandeep Gadoli, a dreaded gangster from Gurugram was charged with numerous murders and had escaped from police for over two decades. He was severely injured in a shootout in Mumbai on February 6, 2016. Gadoli fired at two Gurgaon Police constables when they arrived at a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri to arrest him. Gadoli was wanted in relation with several murders, including the killing of municipal councillor Binder Gujjar’s driver in October 2015. Gadoli had 36 cases against him.