Who is Namra Qadir, YouTuber and Instagram celebrity accused of honey-trapping Gurgaon Sector 50 businessman

The Gurugram police have arrested Namara (Namra) Qadir in an extortion case. The police said the woman and her husband Virat Beniwal honey-trapped a Gurgaon businessman and extorted Rs 80 lakh over months. Both of them are YouTube and Instagram stars. Who is Namara Qadir? Why was she arrested? Here is what the businessman told the police and why she was arrested and sent to four-day police custody.

Namara Qadir is very famous on YouTube. She has around 6 lakh followers on YouTube and around 2 lakh followers on Instagram. She lives in Gurgaon and is married to Virat Beniwal. The couple often makes funny reels and share them on these platforms.

A businessman in Gurgaon's Sector 50 has alleged that the couple honey-trapped him and extorted Rs 80 lakh.

Here's what happened. He said they first met in the Radisson Hotel. He had seen her YouTube video and they agreed to work for his firm and took an advance payment of Rs 2 lakh.

However, they allegedly do his work. She had told the businessman that Virat was her friend.

They met again and took Rs 50,000 but failed to do the businessman's work.

The woman allegedly told the businessman that she wanted to marry him and that work was only a ruse to get close to him.

They became friends and started hanging out with him.

They met for drinks where they forced him to have a lot of alcohol, Aaj Tak reported.

They booked a room and stayed at a hotel. In the morning, the couple revealed they were married and took the businessman's iWatch, threatening to file a fake

rape case against him. Virat allegedly brandished a gun and said he has a lot of connections and that he will get him framed.

He alleged they extorted Rs 80 lakh from him.

They also took Rs 5 lakh from the man's father's account after which the latter advised him to file a complaint.

She is under police custody. They are searching for Virat.