Who is Indian Army soldier Alim Khan, accused of giving China border info to Pakistani spy for Rs 15000?

While the tensions between India and neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan remain heightened in the current political climate, an Indian Army soldier has been accused of providing crucial information to a Pakistani spy.

In view of the allegations which have come to light, the Indian Army has decided to commence a summary court-martial against the Indian Army soldier who has been accused of selling off information about the China border to an ISI spy from Pakistan.

The Indian Army soldier in question is named Alim Khan and he is set to be put on trial for his alleged offences, where he has been accused of turning against India and providing classified information to Pakistan in exchange for money.

Who is Army soldier Alim Khan?

According to security agencies, Indian Army Signalman Alim Khan had been passing on classified information to Pakistani spy Abid Husain, alias Naik Abid, who was a part of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan High Commission in Islamabad.

As per the defence agencies, Alim Khan decided to give classified information regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China to Pakistan. The Pakistani embassy officer also paid the soldier Rs 15,000 for the information he provided.

Defence sources told ANI, “The accused Signalman (washerman) Alim Khan was posted in a form close to the border with China in the field area and was allegedly caught supplying secret information to the Pakistani spy posted in their embassy in New Delhi. The summary court-martial proceedings against the soldier will begin in the next couple of days.”

While the Army authorities have said that Alim Khan only had access to unimportant information, his crime is still being considered as serious and a court martial has been ordered. Khan had given information regarding the guard duty schedule and activities of his formation to the Pakistani spy.

Army soldier Alim Khan also attempted to access several classified information against China including surveillance patterns and routines, but he was unsuccessful.

