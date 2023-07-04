Who is G Kishan Reddy, Union minister and the new Telangana BJP president? (photo: Twitter/G Kishan Reddy)

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has appointed new state party presidents in a big organisational rejig. The party has named Union minister G Kishan Reddy as its president in Telangana. The development highlights the BJP's emphasis to set its house in order in Telangana. But who is G Kishan Reddy?

He is an BJP MP from Secunderabad. His full name is Gangapuram Kishan Reddy. The 59-year-old is currently serving as Union minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

He was a three-time MLA and BJP Floor leader in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Assembly. He was also elected as the state BJP president of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed again as Telangana BJP president on July 4, 2023.

He started his political career as a youth leader of the Janta Party in 1977. He joined the BJP on its inception in 1980. He was born in Timmapur village in Rangareddy district of Telangana in a middle-class farmers’ family.

He did a diploma in Tool Engineering from Central Institute of Tool Engineering, Hyderabad. Apart from politics, his interest includes playing badminton, carrom and kabaddi. Reddy has two children -- one son and one daughter.

