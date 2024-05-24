Twitter
Samsung likely to hold massive launch event in Paris: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and more

Moreover, Samsung Electronics, an official partner of the International Olympic Committee, has chosen Paris as the venue for its summer edition ahead of the quadrennial world sporting event in the French capital.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 24, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Samsung (Image: Reuters)
Samsung Electronics is expected to hold the summer edition of its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event next month in Paris, the host of the upcoming Olympic Games, industry sources said on Friday.

The event will take place on July 10, just about two weeks before the opening of the Paris Summer Olympics, with the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones and the wearable Galaxy Ring to be unveiled, according to the sources.

It is the second time that the world’s biggest smartphone maker has released its new foldable products in July, following last year’s Unpacked event in Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

Previously, the company held its biannual Unpacked events in January and August.

Moreover, Samsung Electronics, an official partner of the International Olympic Committee, has chosen Paris as the venue for its summer edition ahead of the quadrennial world sporting event in the French capital.

The new Galaxy Z series smartphones are expected to feature on-device AI, similar to the latest Galaxy S24 model, which was released in January. The Galaxy Ring is a ring-type digital health care device, which was first showcased at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Spain in February.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

