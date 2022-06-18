Who is Abbas? Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi mention him on his mother Heeraben's birthday?

Heeraben's birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his mother treated Abbas like any of his siblings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to her mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday. In a blog post, he wrote about her magnanimity and caring nature. He also said that his mother was always affectionate and caring, even towards his friends. He said on festivals, children in the neighbourhood would come to his house to eat dishes prepared by his mother. He also mentioned Abbas, the son of his father's friend, who used to live with them. PM Modi said Heeraben nurtured Abbas like any of his siblings. He mentioned him to tell the world about his mother's generosity.

"A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their mind, their personality, and their self-confidence. And while doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own personal needs and aspirations," he said.

"Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Heeraba is entering her hundredth year," he added.

Modi said Abbas had stayed with them until he completed his studies. PM Modi reminisced that his mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas as she was to him and other siblings.

"Mother would find happiness in other people's joys. Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted," PM Modi said.

Modi said Abbas used to live in a nearby village with his father. PM Modi's father brought Abbas home after his father's untimely death. Abbas stayed with PM Modi's family until he completed his studies.

"Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy Mother's special preparations," he added.

PM Modi said when seers used to visit their houses, his mother would ask them to bless her children.

"True to her selfless nature, she would request the Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself," he said.

With inputs from ANI