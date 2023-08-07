Headlines

WhatsApp group admin held in UP's Bhadohi for derogatory comment against CM Yogi Adityanath

Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said a comment against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone viral on social media on August 4.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

A man who administered a WhatsApp group was arrested here allegedly after a "derogatory" comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted on the group surfaced on social media, police said on Saturday.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said a comment against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone viral on social media on August 4.

The man arrested has been identified as Sahabuddin Ansari, while the man who posted the comment, identified as Muslim Ansari, is still at large, he said.

Seth said that police had received the complaint in this regard on August 4 through Twitter.

A screenshot of the derogatory comment has been obtained, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari under various sections of the IPC, IT Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

According to police, the name of the WhatsApp group is 'Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi', which has almost all the corporators of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Bhadohi, and members of the public, and its purpose was to address the problems faced by the common people.

This is not an official WhatsApp group of corporators, police added.

