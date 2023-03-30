Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

What is curd-dahi controversy in Tamil Nadu? Deets inside

Food safety authority's directive to rename curd packets as 'Dahi' has been changed after heavy backlash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

What is curd-dahi controversy in Tamil Nadu? Deets inside
Tamil Nadu Curd-Dahi controversy | Photo: Pixabay

India's food safety authority issued a directive to rename curd packets as 'Dahi' in Hindi was changed on Thursday as it triggered a backlash from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and milk producers. They believe that this was an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. 

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked the federation of milk producers in Tamil Nadu to change the labels of their curd packets from 'curd' in English and 'Thayir' in Tamil to 'Dahi' in Hindi. The directive also applied to other dairy products such as butter and cheese. As the controversy peaked on Friday, the FSSAI announced it was changing the directive.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, slammed the directive and wrote on Twitter, "The unabashed insistence of #HindiImposition has come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever."

Stalin's criticism was echoed by an unlikely ally: the Tamil Nadu chief of the BJP, K Annamalai, who belongs to the ruling party at the centre. Annamalai said he had demanded a rollback of the directive, saying it was not in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of promoting regional languages.

Read: Delhi Covid-19 update: Masks back in national capital? Know AAP government’s coronavirus advisory

This is not the first time that Tamil Nadu has opposed what it calls 'Hindi imposition' by the central government. The state has a long history of anti-Hindi agitation dating back to the 1930s. 

People staged huge protests against Hindi imposition in the 1960s had catapulted Stalin's party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to power. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had assured continuing English as a link language as long as non-Hindi-speaking states accept Hindi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.