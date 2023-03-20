Search icon
What cops recovered from Amritpal Singh's abandoned SUV: Bhindranwale’s photo, rifle and more

Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh currently remains absconding as the Punjab Police has launched a massive manhunt to nab him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is also a Khalistan sympathizer, has been on the run for two days as the Punjab Police has launched a massive manhunt to nab him on several criminal charges, including an attempt to murder, kidnapping, and more.

Amritpal Singh was in the middle of a rally when the Punjab Police ended up surrounding his convoy of vehicles. This is when the Khalistani leader decided to abandon his SUV car and flee the cops on a motorcycle, as 78 of his supporters got arrested.

The police conducted a thorough search of Amritpal Singh’s abandoned SUV and found several objectionable and dangerous materials. One of the things that caught the eye of the authorities was the photo of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale inside the car.

Notably, Amritpal is a follower of Bhindranwale and has been known to follow his lifestyle, always moving with armed men, with some of his supporters calling him Bhindranwale 2.0.

Some other things that were recovered from Amritpal Singh’s abandoned SUV were a private walkie-talkie, rifle, 57 live cartridges, a sword, and scores of registration number plates. The SUV also had tinted glasses, which is not allowed in the country.

The crackdown against Amritpal Singh began after the Waris Punjab De chief, along with several of his supporters, stormed a police station with swords and weapons demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Apart from this, Amritpal Singh has also been accused of kidnapping and clashing with cops in Punjab. Intelligence reports also suggested that Singh had stashed a massive hoard of weapons in de-addiction centres and gurdwaras in Amritsar.

According to a recent report, the Khalistani leader had been brainwashing youths in rehabs to promote gun culture in the state, as well as turning some of the young men into “human bombs” to carry out a series of suicide attacks in India.

READ | What is Waris Punjab De, Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's outfit? Know link with actor Deep Sidhu

