Farmers' agitation: Western Railway diverts trains in Punjab again; check full list

Amid farmers' agitation in Punjab against the three recently enacted farm Acts, Western Railway diverted a few trains in the state.

According to an official release, train number 02903, 'Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special', which departed from Mumbai on December 28, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

Similarly, train number 02904 'Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

Railways said the train number 02925 'Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

While train number 02926 'Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

"Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes," the release said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind" to the prolonged impasse over the three new agri laws.

The invite for the resumption of the stalled talks came following a proposal made by the unions on Saturday to hold the sixth round on December 29 even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his government will continue to work to strengthen farmers and agri sector with "full dedication."

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a "wall of lies" has been spread in a "planned manner" among farmers against the agri laws, but it will not last long and the protesters will soon realise the truth. Tomar also said he is hopeful of an early solution to the impasse.

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were enforced in September.

(With agency inputs)