West Bengal: Mamata announces extension of lockdown in containment zones till August 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown in containment zones across the state till August 31.

Last week, the state government announced complete lockdown on two days of the week in addition to broad-based lockdown in containment zones.

This week, however, will not see complete lockdown on Saturday, August 1 due to Eid-al-Adha festival. There will be lockdown in containment zones on August 1 and complete lockdown on Sunday.

There will also not be complete lockdown on Monday, August 3 because of Raksha Bandhan.

Next bi-weekly lockdown will be enforced on August 8-9 (Saturday, Sunday).

Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal will be on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30.

According to the latest available data, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has surged to 60,830, with the majority of cases from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.

The state reported 2,112 new cases, while 2,166 people were discharged from different hospitals on Monday.

The case tally in the state includes 19,502 active cases and 1,411 deaths.