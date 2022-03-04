West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee questions Centre over bringing back students from war-hit Ukraine

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the Centre's role in bringing back students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and expressed her concern over their condition.

Alleging that there was a delay on the part of the Centre in bringing back students from Ukraine, she urged that an adequate number of flights be arranged for the purpose.

"I am very much worried about the lives of Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why were steps not taken earlier?" Banerjee tweeted.

"I urge the central government that an adequate number of flights be arranged immediately and all the students be brought back as soon as possible," she added.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had on Thursday said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and nearly 4,000 of them have returned to India in the last few days

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the Indian citizens as the overall ground situation deteriorated with gunfire, bombings, and missile attacks continuing to rock various parts of the country, including its capital Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Friday that Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex - but not the reactor - was set ablaze during intense fighting near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. The fire was later extinguished.

The Azov Sea port of Mariupol has been encircled and left without electricity or running water by heavy Russian bombing, Ukrainian officials said.