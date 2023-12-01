Weather update: IMD predicts rain in UP, MP, Chattisgarh; check detailed forecast here

Today, there is a good chance of isolated areas of light rain and snowfall across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Up until Monday, there's a likelihood of light rain in East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

The meteorological service has predicted intense fog in certain areas across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan during the early hours of the next weekends, as well as over Assam and Meghalaya from tomorrow till Monday, as the country prepares for the winter season.

On Friday, the national capital's lowest temperature was 13.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's normal, but the city's air quality stayed in the 'very poor' group. At 8:30 am, the relative humidity was reported as 100%. According to the weather office, there should be shallow to moderate fog from today till Tuesday.

The depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal was predicted in a recent weather bulletin from the India Meteorological Department to gradually intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday and cross South Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts between Chennai and Machilipatnam around Monday evening, it is expected to turn into a Cyclonic Storm. In addition, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are predicted to continue to have rainfall and thunderstorm activity today.

Check the weather forecast for next 5 days:

There may be some light to moderate rain today in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, along with a chance of thunderstorms and lightning. Tuesday might bring isolated pockets of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over Chhattisgarh.