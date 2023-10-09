Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for many states for next 3 days; check latest forecast

The weather service also forecasted that during the next three days, there will most likely be a few isolated areas of severe rain in South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

According to the most recent bulletin from the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is departing from the remaining areas of East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh, as well as some areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and north interior Karnataka, the majority of Maharashtra, and additional areas of the Central Arabian Sea today.

The weather service also forecasted that during the next three days, there will most likely be a few isolated areas of severe rain in South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Check out the forecast for the upcoming five days:

Northeast India will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on October 9 over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. However, in East India, there could be light to moderate rain in several locations over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next two days, followed by a decline.

From tonight through Wednesday (October 11), there will likely be light to moderate rain in certain locations with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala.

IMD also forecasted light rain in some spots, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, highly possible over Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today and tomorrow, as well as later in the week on Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, there won't be any significant weather change in Central or West India over the next five days.