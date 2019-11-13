Headlines

Water cannons, lathis on BJP workers protesting over rising dengue menace in Kolkata

Kolkata Police on Wednesday used water canons to disperse agitating BJP supporterswho had announced a protest at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in the city. 

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 04:48 PM IST

Kolkata Police on Wednesday used water cannons to disperse agitating BJP workers who had announced a protest at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in the city. 

The agitation organised by BJP Yuva Morcha was led by Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. Party supporters were to "gherao" the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to register their protest against the rising dengue menace in the city. 

The agitation was to also demand an open electrical wire-free city, illegal parking free city and water tax-free city besides other demands. 

Police had set up barricades on the Central Avenue and informed the BJP supporters that they cannot advance towards the KMC building as section 144 CrPC has been imposed around the building. 

Despite the police announcing that the breaking of barricades would lead to police taking action against them, they continued to break the barricades. 

Later, police used water cannons to disperse BJP supporters. The BJP alleged that their party workers were lathicharged by police too. 

“It was a peaceful protest against the rising cases of dengue. Police used force on us. They used water canons and lathicharged us. Instead of using force on us, they should make efforts to eradicate dengue from the city. Dengue will not spare the family members of policemen,” said BJP leader Raju Banerjee. 

Several BJP supporters were injured when police used water canons. As many as 37 BJP supporters were arrested by the police for violating the law and breaking the barricades. 

