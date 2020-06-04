Watch: RPF jawan runs along moving train to give milk for infant, earns praise from all

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lauded and announced a cash reward for Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who went beyond his call of duty to arrange milk for an infant travelling in a Shramik Special train.

RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a child, Goyal said in a tweet.

I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan, the minister added in the tweet accompanying a video of Yadav running behind the train.

According to railway officials, Belgaum-Gorakhpur Shramik special train arrived at Bhopal station at 8.45 pm on May 31. While making rounds on the platform, Yadav noticed a lady passenger calling him and requested him to arrange milk to her 4-month old child.

She also said that she had been trying for milk from Belgaum but could not get it because of which child is continuously crying.

On this, the jawan rushed outside the station and bought one milk packet. However, when he entered the platform, he noticed that the train was already leaving and was picking up speed.

Without wasting any time, the RPF jawan ran behind the train with his rifle in one hand and the packet of milk in another and managed to hand over the milk packet to the mother.

His run along the train was also caught on the CCTV camera on the platform.

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

In the video tweeted out by Goyal, the passenger, identified as Safia Hashmi, profusely thanked the RPF staff for the timely help.

According to the railway ministry officials, 33-year-old Yadav joined RPF in 2009 and is presently posted at Bhopal RPF post.

The railways, which suspended the passenger train services from March 25 due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, has been operating Shramik Special trains since May 1 to transport migrant workers stranded across the country.

Indian Railways has operationalised 4197 “Shramik Special” trains till June 3 to transport more than 58 lacs passengers to their home states.