Visakhapatnam gas leak: Death toll reaches 11, over 1000 affected

Primary reports suggest polyvinyl chloride gas (or Styrene) has leaked from the chemical plant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 07, 2020, 03:07 PM IST

In a tragic news, at least 11 people including a child lost their lives while thousands fell sick after a chemical gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The incident occurred at RR Venkatapuram village of the area where gas leakage was identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. People complained of burning sensation in eyes and difficulties in breathing following which, they were admitted to the hospital.

Videos from the incident site show people lying on the roads unconscious while some wearing masks are helping the injured

MoS Home Affairs, GK Reddy expressed grief over the deaths. "My condolences to the families of the deceased due to the gas leak at a Private firm in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh at early hours today. I have Spoke to the Chief Secretary and DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I am continuously monitoring the situation. Hundreds of people have also been effected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Vishakapatnam, AP. Also Spoke to the Home Secretary, GoI and requested him to provide all the required assistance to the state to tackle the difficulties," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of NDMA at 11 am.

Sources informed that police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot to control the situation. A team of police and National Disaster Relief Force is evacuating people from the nearby villages. 

"There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions," the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted.

Photos posted on social media showed people trying to help the injured and putting them into waiting ambulances.

