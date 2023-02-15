Vindhya Expressway to connect Bhopal with Singrauli via Damoh, Rewa, Sidhi as Madhya Pradesh CM announces new project (file photo)

MP news: Madhya Pradesh will get a new expressway in the coming years. The expressway will connect the state capital Bhopal with Singrauli. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made an announcement in this regard saying the state government will construct Vindhya Expressway to connect the two cities.

The distance between the two cities is around 660 km. The government will also develop industrial clusters around it, CM said. The expressway will go via Damoh, Katni, Rewa and Sidhi. Industrial clusters will also be developed along this proposed expressway to provide employment to youths from the area, he announced.

Chouhan made the announcement while laying the foundation stones for construction of an airport costing around Rs 240 crore in Rewa and other developmental works in Rewa. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present on the occasion.

During the recently-held Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore, investment proposals worth Rs 2.88 lakh crore were received by the government for the Vindhya region, which are second-highest after Malwa region.

This will provide jobs to 1.5 lakh people in the area, he said, adding that the BJP government in the state and the Centre provided rail, road and air connectivity to Vindhya region. Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said his father late Madhavrao Scindia gave railway connectivity in Rewa while he himself got an opportunity to provide an airport to Rewa.

He said that in 60 years after independence, 74 airports were developed in the country. But the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed 74 airports in just nine years.

Scindia said that earlier the airport proposed at Rewa was meant for 20-seater planes, but now he has given approval for 72-seater planes.

The Union minister said that under the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme, 1.15 crore people benefited using air travel at an economical price. Chouhan and Scindia laid foundation stones for developmental works worth Rs 747 crore in Rewa.

(With inputs from PTI)