Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 to be inaugurated by PM Modi today; all you need to know

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit serves as a crucial forum for fostering business alliances, exchanging knowledge, and building strategic partnerships to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

The 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' will kick off on Wednesday at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir. The summit, initially envisioned in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat chief minister, has evolved into a prestigious global platform.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit serves as a crucial forum for fostering business alliances, exchanging knowledge, and building strategic partnerships to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development. 

This year's summit also marks the celebration of ‘20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on Tuesday at around 3 pm. 

The UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).

PM Modi received the UAE President at the Ahmedabad airport and the two leaders participated in a roadshow in the evening.

Earlier, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations at Mahatma Mandir.

PM Modi also interacted with global CEOs, including Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, DP World's chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Toshihiro Suzuki, senior officials from Deakin University, and Vincent Clerc of AP Moller Maersk.

A total of 20 countries, including Australia, Tanzania, Morocco, South Korea, and the UAE, are participating in the trade show. 

The exhibition will be open for business on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by two days for the general public.

The summit's special focus areas include women empowerment, MSME development, new technology, green and smart infrastructure, and sustainable energy. 

With the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit continuing to grow, the event promises to further strengthen global collaboration for the next two decades.

With inputs from PTI

