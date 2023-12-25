Headlines

"Very shameful...": BJP slams DMK Maran's derogatory remark

Ravi Shankar Prasad called the remark "shameful" and asked DMK Maran to stop insulting the Bihari boys who served there.

ANI

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised DMK Dayanidhi Maran's alleged remarks that the Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar come to Tamil Nadu to do menial jobs like construction work and cleaning of toilets.

Ravi Shankar Prasad called the remark "shameful" and asked DMK Maran to stop insulting the Bihari boys who served there.

"What I can say to this arrogance, I criticise it. Mr. Dayanidhi Maran stop insulting the Bihari boys who served there. What does it mean? The people of Bihar have a tradition and a culture. If there is no work under Nitish Kumar's government and they go for work. Don't insult their hard work. It is very shameful," Prasad said on Sunday.

DMK Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran's statement "Hindi-speaking people are clearing roads and cleaning toilets for us"
He further lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for recording TMC MP mimicking the Vice President.

"Rahul Gandhi keeps saying something or the other, but the question is whether the country takes him seriously. Everyone knows how he was filming TMC MP mimicking the Vice President. This is his understanding of democracy."

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran courted controversy when he was heard saying in a viral video clip that Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up cleaning roads and toilets.

The clip was also shared by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

In a post on X, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again an attempt to play the Divide and Rule card. First Rahul Gandhi insulted North Indian voters, then Revanth Reddy abused Bihar DNA then DMK MP Senthil Kumar said "Gaumutra states" now Dayanidhi Maran insults Hindi speakers and North Abusing Hindus/Sanatan, then playing divide and rule card is DNA of INDI."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the stand of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav on the issue.

In the aftermath of Maran's comments DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan, labelled a major allegation on the central government, said that people from North Indian states are being given preference while being recruited in Public Sector Units (PSU).

Getting more specific, Elangovan further added that there are PSUs in Uttar Pradesh as well but they are not recruiting Tamilians.

"Now the government is selecting people from the northern states to work in Union PSUs. Even PSUs are there in UP but they are not recruiting Tamils."Our people are not against anybody coming here. They are doing menial work but the Government of India is putting them on higher posts, depriving Tamilians of their rights," Elangovan said.

