Uttar Pradesh: Man sells chicken on paper with photos of Hindu gods, attacks police with knife

Photo - Twitter

With many instances of religious conflicts and tensions coming to light across the country, another such case from Uttar Pradesh has surfaced recently. According to PTI, a man was reportedly selling chicken on pieces of paper that had photos of Hindu gods and deities on them.

The man was later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for his actions, and also for attacking the police team when they arrived to detain him. The incident was reported when several people from the Hindu community expressed their displeasure over the shopkeeper selling chicken in such images.

The incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

When a police team reached his shop, Talib Hussain allegedly attacked them with a knife with an intention to kill, the FIR or police case stated, according to Press Trust of India.

Talib Hussain has been charged under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

An investigation is also being carried out in this matter, and more details regarding the case are awaited.

This comes just a few days after a tailor in Udaipur was brutally murdered by two Muslim men for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by sharing a post on Facebook supporting Nupur Sharma, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

A similar incident surfaced from Amaravati, Maharashtra when a 53-year-old chemist was stabbed to death by two Muslim assailants for the same reason – sharing a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | ‘Behead Nupur Sharma and get my house, property as reward’: Ajmer man makes controversial video