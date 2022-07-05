‘Behead Nupur Sharma and get my house, property as reward’: Ajmer man makes controversial video

File photo

Just days after the Supreme Court rained fire on the former BJP spokesperson, more people launched their attacks on Nupur Sharma, demanding her arrest and worse. Now, a man has filmed a video, calling for the beheading of Nupur Sharma.

A man from Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Monday announced he would give away his house and property as a reward to anyone who decapitates suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The man who has called for the beheading of Nupur Sharma has been identified as Salman Chishti. In the video, he was heard saying he would give his home and property to anyone who brings the head of the Nupur Sharma, as per ANI reports.

He could also be heard saying that the BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb, in such a situation, he will give his house and his landed property to the one who will bring him her head.

The man in the video further claimed that Muslims are being persecuted and killed across the country, and shifted the blame on former BJP leader Nupur Sharma for spreading hate across the country.

After the video went viral, the statement of Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan has come to the fore, in which Sangwan said that he has also received this video through WhatsApp.

The cop further added, “The attitude of the police administration is very strict regarding this video, Salman Chishti is seen in a state of intoxication in the video. In this regard, the police have also spoken to the officials of the Dargah and Anjuman, who are instructing him to stop this video from going viral.”

This comes just a few days after a man was beheaded in broad daylight inside his shop by two unidentified men in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The NIA launched a high-level probe and over half a dozen people have been arrested so far.

The deceased had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago. The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi’s life as well.

(With ANI inputs)

