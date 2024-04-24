Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Aapko lagta hai hum...': Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about renting culture, says 'Pura Bollywood rent par hai'

Meet actress who was first to give Rs 1000 crore film, worked in many flop films, wanted to quit acting, now charges..

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

Meet man, his family’s net worth is whopping Rs 30319 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet couple who donated island to Yoga guru Ramdev, gave loan to start Rs 55490 crore firm, they live in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who was first to give Rs 1000 crore film, worked in many flop films, wanted to quit acting, now charges..

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

Meet man, his family’s net worth is whopping Rs 30319 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

10 hottest spots on Earth

From NTR and Arun Govil to Prabhas: Actors who played Lord Rama before Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayan

8 health benefits of peach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who was first to give Rs 1000 crore film, worked in many flop films, wanted to quit acting, now charges..

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

Not 12th Fail, The Goat Life, Laapataa Ladies, but this film made by students has been selected for Cannes Film Festival

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who was first to give Rs 1000 crore film, worked in many flop films, wanted to quit acting, now charges..

Ramya Krishnan was recently seen in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' and is now considered one of the most successful and busiest stars in the South film industry. However, there was a time when a series of flop films endangered her career.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 02:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors and actresses work hard to succeed in the film industry. But, before they can make a mark for themselves, they have to struggle hard to establish themselves. Today, we will tell you about a South superstar who struggled with many flop films before she made it big in not only the South film industry but all over the world

We are talking about none other than South superstar Ramya Krishnan who once faced such a time in her career when she was tagged as a flop actress.

Ramya Krishnan was recently seen in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' and is now considered one of the most successful and busiest stars in the South film industry. However, there was a time when a series of flop films endangered her career. 

Born in September 1970 in Chennai, Ramya Krishnan is the niece of Tamil film actor, comedian, and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Cho Ramaswamy. 

The actress made her debut in the film industry with the Tamil film titled 'Vellai Manasu' in 1985 opposite Y. G. Mahendra. The first film she ever acted in was a Malayalam film titled 'Neram Pularumbol' which had a delayed release in 1986. 

Speaking about a downfall in her career at one time, Ramya Krishnan was quoted as saying, "I could not be successful in my acting career for a long time and it was a very troublesome time. The failure of my films had troubled my mother also. She once asked me after watching one of my films, 'How will you survive?' My mother is my biggest support system."

Despite such negativity around her films, Ramya Krishnan never gave up and finally achieved fame through K Viswanath's 'Sutradharulu', released in 1989.

Ramya Krishnan's most memorable role to this date remains 'Rajamata Sivagami Devi' in SS Rajamouli's film 'Baahubali'. 

'Baahubali: Part 1' earned over Rs 1800 crores worldwide, making Ramya Krishnan one of the first actresses in the industry to be a part of this elite club. 

Ramya Krishnan overcame the challenges she faced and is now a busy actress working in Bollywood and the South. Ramya Krishnan reportedly charges Rs 3 to 4 crores for a film. Her estimated net worth is Rs 98 crore.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani pre wedding expense was over Rs 1200 crore, wedding likely to cost Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who lost job, got divorced, Rs 36 lakh debt left her penniless, now travels in private jet, net worth is..

How does AI learn its bias

Ola touches new milestone in Ayodhya, becomes first company to…

Meet actor who gave 11 back-to-back hit films, was to break Rajesh Khanna's record, then faced boycott due to..

Silver jewellery care tips: Keeping your treasures shining bright

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement