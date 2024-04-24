Meet actress who was first to give Rs 1000 crore film, worked in many flop films, wanted to quit acting, now charges..

Ramya Krishnan was recently seen in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' and is now considered one of the most successful and busiest stars in the South film industry. However, there was a time when a series of flop films endangered her career.

Many actors and actresses work hard to succeed in the film industry. But, before they can make a mark for themselves, they have to struggle hard to establish themselves. Today, we will tell you about a South superstar who struggled with many flop films before she made it big in not only the South film industry but all over the world.

We are talking about none other than South superstar Ramya Krishnan who once faced such a time in her career when she was tagged as a flop actress.

Born in September 1970 in Chennai, Ramya Krishnan is the niece of Tamil film actor, comedian, and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Cho Ramaswamy.

The actress made her debut in the film industry with the Tamil film titled 'Vellai Manasu' in 1985 opposite Y. G. Mahendra. The first film she ever acted in was a Malayalam film titled 'Neram Pularumbol' which had a delayed release in 1986.

Speaking about a downfall in her career at one time, Ramya Krishnan was quoted as saying, "I could not be successful in my acting career for a long time and it was a very troublesome time. The failure of my films had troubled my mother also. She once asked me after watching one of my films, 'How will you survive?' My mother is my biggest support system."

Despite such negativity around her films, Ramya Krishnan never gave up and finally achieved fame through K Viswanath's 'Sutradharulu', released in 1989.

Ramya Krishnan's most memorable role to this date remains 'Rajamata Sivagami Devi' in SS Rajamouli's film 'Baahubali'.

'Baahubali: Part 1' earned over Rs 1800 crores worldwide, making Ramya Krishnan one of the first actresses in the industry to be a part of this elite club.

Ramya Krishnan overcame the challenges she faced and is now a busy actress working in Bollywood and the South. Ramya Krishnan reportedly charges Rs 3 to 4 crores for a film. Her estimated net worth is Rs 98 crore.

